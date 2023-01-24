ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
keranews.org

Texas death-row inmates sue state over solitary confinement

Male death-row inmates are suing the state of Texas for keeping them in solitary confinement. The lawsuit seeks to have long-term solitary confinement declared unconstitutional. Men in solitary — or what the state calls “Secure Detention” — are kept in cells for more than 22 hours a day and have...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas

The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy