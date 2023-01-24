ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Popculture

Comedy Actor Finally Marries After Lengthy Engagement

Comedian Joshua Tan, 32, and his fiancée, Zoen Tay, 25, are now married. The Singaporean movie star and his now-doctor wife got engaged in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Dec. 26 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. According to the entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, per 8 Days, there was "nary a dry eye in the house" once the bride made her entrance. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Joshua and his Ah Boys To Men co-stars, Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Charlie Lim, and Bunz led a rap performance. Meanwhile, the bride's side was represented by singer and influencer Aden Tan, who portrayed Lin Da Lang from the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Hi My Sweetheart. Joshua and Zoen dated long distance for five years though Zoen revealed to 8 Days that Joshua, an Australian citizen, frequently flew back to his native country to see her while she was studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, from which she graduated earlier this year.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
RadarOnline

Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
RadarOnline

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends SLAM Todrick Hall For Implying Ellen DeGeneres Drama Pushed DJ To Take His Own Life

Friends of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss spoke out to criticize Todrick Hall and his speculation the DJ took his own life due to mounting pressure following Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet previously reported, Hall first shared his shocking speculation about Boss’ suicide earlier this week.According to Hall, Boss was facing incredible pressure because the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ-turned-co-executive producer stood by the embattled comedian when the “toxic workplace” allegations first started to surface in 2020.Boss then continued to support Ellen even after the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022.“People were...
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
Life and Style Weekly

Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More

Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Margaret Minnicks

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hired separate lawyers over their jobs at 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been given a decision about keeping their jobs after being away from GMA3 for six weeks. The co-anchors haven’t been on the air since December 5, 2022. They are still being replaced with a rotation of fill-in news personalities because ABC president Kim Godwin decided their romance was too much of a “distraction” for viewers.
