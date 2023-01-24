Read full article on original website
Stars Behind Bars: Todd and Julie Chrisley's fate in prison plus other celebrities who have served
Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to prison in January after being convicted of tax evasion. Fox News Digital gives a look at other celebrities who have also served time.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent after tragic death of Dax Tejera as arrest of producer’s wife revealed
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent following the tragic death of his This Week executive producer Dax Tejera. Tejera, 37, died on December 23 after suffering a heart attack in New York, according to ABC. Since then, Stephanopoulos, who also hosts Good Morning America (GMA), has not publicly commented on Tejera's...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Comedy Actor Finally Marries After Lengthy Engagement
Comedian Joshua Tan, 32, and his fiancée, Zoen Tay, 25, are now married. The Singaporean movie star and his now-doctor wife got engaged in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Dec. 26 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. According to the entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, per 8 Days, there was "nary a dry eye in the house" once the bride made her entrance. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Joshua and his Ah Boys To Men co-stars, Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Charlie Lim, and Bunz led a rap performance. Meanwhile, the bride's side was represented by singer and influencer Aden Tan, who portrayed Lin Da Lang from the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Hi My Sweetheart. Joshua and Zoen dated long distance for five years though Zoen revealed to 8 Days that Joshua, an Australian citizen, frequently flew back to his native country to see her while she was studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, from which she graduated earlier this year.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
Law And Order’s Ice-T Shares Blunt Thoughts After Rumors Suggest He’s Feuding With Christopher Meloni
On the heels of rumors that he and Law & Order co-star Christopher Meloni are feuding, Ice-T dropped some brutally honest thoughts.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends SLAM Todrick Hall For Implying Ellen DeGeneres Drama Pushed DJ To Take His Own Life
Friends of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss spoke out to criticize Todrick Hall and his speculation the DJ took his own life due to mounting pressure following Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet previously reported, Hall first shared his shocking speculation about Boss’ suicide earlier this week.According to Hall, Boss was facing incredible pressure because the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ-turned-co-executive producer stood by the embattled comedian when the “toxic workplace” allegations first started to surface in 2020.Boss then continued to support Ellen even after the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022.“People were...
Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle
Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More
Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Naomi Judd Scandal: Country Star Tricked Ex Into Marriage After Making Shocking Claim
The first husband of Naomi Judd accused her of tricking him into getting married. Michael Ciminella said that the late country queen claimed she was pregnant with his kid, Wynonna, who came into this world shortly after he and Naomi married in 1964. He wasn't Wynonna's biological father, it was...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hired separate lawyers over their jobs at 'GMA3'
Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been given a decision about keeping their jobs after being away from GMA3 for six weeks. The co-anchors haven’t been on the air since December 5, 2022. They are still being replaced with a rotation of fill-in news personalities because ABC president Kim Godwin decided their romance was too much of a “distraction” for viewers.
Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Bure’s Relationship Timeline
A love story for the ages. Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have set an example with their long-lasting marriage. The If I Only Had Christmas actress and Winter Olympics medalist were originally set up by her Full House costar Dave Coulier. “[Lori Loughlin and I] were looking at these two cute men on the […]
‘The Game’ Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chancez Want The Obamas And Oprah To Guest Star In Next Season
The Game revival on Paramount+ is well into season two and with just a few episodes, longtime cast members of the show Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chancez are already listing potential guest stars they would like to join upcoming seasons. “I would love Michelle and Barack Obama. Let's bring...
