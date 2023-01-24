ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
