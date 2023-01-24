Read full article on original website
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
Extras Needed In Nashville For New Movie Starring Nicole Kidman
The film is looking for paid extras for the new thriller.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
