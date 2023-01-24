ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war: Pompeo

India and Pakistan came "close" to a "nuclear conflagration" in February 2019, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said in his new memoir. This happened after Delhi launched strikes against militants in Pakistani territory following an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir. Pakistan had then said it had...
People

Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports

The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian.  A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was...
ABC News

Turkey: Sweden complicit in hate crime, NATO talks pointless

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey’s foreign minister on Thursday accused Sweden of being complicit in a "hate and racist” crime for failing to prevent weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam and pro-Kurdish groups. Mevlut Cavusoglu also confirmed that a key meeting in Brussels to discuss Sweden and Finland’s...
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
ABC News

Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a 'dangerous drug'

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will ban CBD starting Wednesday, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug" and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession, customs authorities announced Friday. Supporters say CBD can treat a range of ailments including anxiety and that, unlike its more famous cousin THC...
BBC

Brexit: Warning over looming issues on medicines supply to NI

EU moves to guarantee supply of medicines to Northern Ireland have so far worked but there are looming issues, peers have heard. The British Medical Association (BMA) said "to date we have not had any issue in terms of the supply of medication". However, the Nuffield Trust said there was...

