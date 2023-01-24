ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 27

Eve Hernandez
5d ago

Goodwill is to top management heavy. They pay them way to much instead of helping their communities with that money. They are all about profit more then providing help. Give to St Vincent or Salvation Army who DONT over pay management and truly help their communities.

Reply
10
Michelle Achord
5d ago

goodwill prices have gone up so high, I stopped shopping there and get same items new for same price. smh, take the young people out of being in charge, it's hurting our everything everywhere!! they have no clue how to save and preserve.Goodwill also stopped taking baby gear around where I live. goodwill has gone to crap, they're trying to make it a high-end store, it's a second-hand store, not a Mall store!! prices should not match department stores!!

Reply(1)
7
Ruby milke
5d ago

blatantly not true. They sell all that stuff in my town! And prices that match walmart..... It's a total slap in the face to donors.

Reply(3)
11
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Republican Activists Look for Ways to Make Gains in Two Years

The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees...
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $2,200 Monthly Payments For 24 Months In Washington

Residents of Washington will be receiving up to $2,200 in monthly payments for 24 months. These monthly payments are due to the state’s Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. As stated in an article in House Democrats, the House Bill 1045 was introduced by State Representative Liz Berry of Washington. This House Bill is expected to establish an Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. This program in turn will help residents of Washington with their basic needs, especially with rent, housing, food, and healthcare.
WASHINGTON STATE
alltheedge.com

Minimum Wage Increases

Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
SEATTLE, WA
qhubonews.com

A jurist has mandated that a private special education facility in Washington State submit its documents to examination. – by Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A King County judge ruled last week that a private special education school that has been the subject...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?

A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy