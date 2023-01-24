The world is eager for "Shrek" to return. With the franchise seemingly forced into exile following the release of 2010's "Shrek Forever After," audiences have long waited to see the recluse-turned-family-man ogre (voiced by Mike Myers) return to the big screen alongside his noble steed Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy). Following the release of the fourth fairy-tale chapter, several reports emerged suggesting that a fifth "Shrek" entry was in the works. Perhaps the most notable sign of progress was when Murphy told Cinema Blend in 2016 that a fifth "Shrek" would release in either 2019 or 2020, confirming that a script was finished. 2020 has come and gone, and "Shrek" fans are still waiting for their beloved ogre.

10 HOURS AGO