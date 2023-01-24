Read full article on original website
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
The Most Disappointing Movies Of 2022
The year 2022 was an important one for the film industry. After the haze of the pandemic lingered like a dark cloud over showbiz for two years, 2022 marked the first time when some semblance of normality resurfaced. Finally, people around the world were ready to return to theaters and enjoy the cinema experience, while Hollywood also resumed its usual schedules of production.
The AARP Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick As The Best Movie Of The Year
No trip to the multiplex this year was complete without a viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick." Since its summer 2022 release, "Maverick" has emerged as an absolute cultural phenomenon, bringing audiences of all ages to cinemas. Praised for its aerial action sequences, narrative, and performances, Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun" sequel received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Beyond critical acclaim, the sequel to the 1986 film was a commercial darling, reigniting the box office with its scorching hot jet fuel.
The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Joins The Thunderbolts Cast (& Who We Think She's Playing)
"Thunderbolts" continues its self-ascribed mission to become the far and away most eclectically cast film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie brings together several villains and supporting characters from various strange corners of the MCU, and if the comics team the movie is based on is any indication, brings them under government control to tackle missions you wouldn't dare ask the Avengers to accept. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join "Thunderbolts," alongside already-announced cast members Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and, pretty likely, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.
Eddie Murphy Is Ready To Voice Donkey Again, Whether Shrek Comes Or Not
The world is eager for "Shrek" to return. With the franchise seemingly forced into exile following the release of 2010's "Shrek Forever After," audiences have long waited to see the recluse-turned-family-man ogre (voiced by Mike Myers) return to the big screen alongside his noble steed Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy). Following the release of the fourth fairy-tale chapter, several reports emerged suggesting that a fifth "Shrek" entry was in the works. Perhaps the most notable sign of progress was when Murphy told Cinema Blend in 2016 that a fifth "Shrek" would release in either 2019 or 2020, confirming that a script was finished. 2020 has come and gone, and "Shrek" fans are still waiting for their beloved ogre.
