Read full article on original website
Related
Brittany Mahomes Reveals the Adorable Accessory Sterling Wants Her Little Brother Bronze to ‘Wear Everyday’
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have a knack for fashion, something both of their kids already seem to have! On Jan 28, Brittany shared an adorable snapshot of Bronze’s look for the day with the caption, “Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day 😂😂.” See the photo from her Instagram story below: In the new photo of Baby Bronze, we see him in his adorable brown and white look, including rocking the little accessory his big sissy wants him to wear: small brown loafers! He has a monogrammed brown bodysuit with his name sewn on the front, along with...
Allure
Selena Gomez Seemingly Went Platinum Blonde In a Cryptic New Post
Selena Gomez may or may not be in her cozy blonde era, but she's definitely having a Cryptic Girl Winter. Aside from shaking off rumors of a relationship with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, the Rare Beauty mogul recently dropped a couple of photos on Instagram that are sending fans into detective mode.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Allure
Hailey Bieber Posted Close-Up Shots of Her Bob for You to Show Your Hairstylist
Hailey Bieber surprised fans on January 22 with her brand-new short haircut that just skims her shoulders. She first revealed the bob to her TikTok fans on January 22, and they rushed to the comments to say that Hailey Baldwin was back — a reference to when she had a blonde bob before marrying you-know-who. It looks like TikTok fans aren't the only ones excited about the new cut because once Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to her hair on January 25, fans nearly lost their minds as they rushed to the comments expressing their love for the chin-grazing bob.
‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama
Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
Allure
Taylor Swift Leans Into the Romantic Goth Beauty Trend in the "Lavender Haze" Video
When the clock strikes midnight, reach for your darkest, most dramatic lipstick and channel Taylor Swift. The musician, who continues to promote her latest album Midnights and the forthcoming Eras Tour just released the video for the single "Lavender Laze," and she's definitely leaning all the way into the romantic goth beauty trend.
Allure
Kim Kardashian's Makeup-Free TikTok Has Me Feeling Broke and Jealous
Kim Kardashian has been a great sidekick in daughter North West's many, many TikTok videos; the mother-and-daughter duo shares an account, though it's completely run by the visionary young West. However, it's time for Mama to strike out on her own, so Kardashian is attempting the TikTok life sans her 9-year-old director — and the results have me feeling both broke and jealous.
Allure
Blonde Blake Lively Has Left the Building
Blake Lively, golden blonde and the longtime face of the beach waves hairstyle, is blonde no more. Well, maybe. On Thursday, January 26, the 35-year-old shared a selfie to her Instagram Stories in which her honey blonde hair has been transformed into a warm auburn. Ever the tease, Lively did not add a caption to explain the change. Is it a filter? A throwback? A wig? Or did she really hit the salon?
Comments / 0