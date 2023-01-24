Read full article on original website
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles
As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
Broncos Are Interested in David Shaw for All the Wrong Reasons
In the retail world or in government, hiring based on relationships is commonplace. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. It often happens even if the hire is not the best person for the job. When hiring an NFL head coach, that should have no place in the process. The best person for the job should get the position if the team wants to build a perennial winner.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Former Cubs Starter 'Looks Insanely Good' in Latest Session
Former Chicago Cubs starter and fan favorite Cole Hamels is trying to make a comeback this season. After missing nearly the entire 2020 MLB season and the entireties of the 2021 and 2022 MLB season, the 39-year-old threw a session in front of scouts this past week. According to the...
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Chicago Bears may be facing doomsday scenario in their 2023 rebuild
Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.
Former Steelers' LB Levon Kirkland Confirms 13.5 Underdog Spread Was Absolutely An Insult To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the Super Bowl after a 15-year absence to play the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. The NFC had won the previous 11 championships and the Cowboys were 13.5-point favorites over the black and gold as the game approached. The Steelers defense was one of the most vicious units in their illustrious history led by Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, Rod Woodson, and Levon Kirkland.
The Athletic grades the Braves trade for Sean Murphy
The Braves moved silently in free agency, spending less than $5 million on free agents, but they did once again make the blockbuster trade of the offseason, landing Sean Murphy from Oakland. He’s one of the best catchers in the game and subsequently signed a team-friendly six-year extension with the Braves, which I like to call the Alex Anthopoulos special.
Why the 49ers Worry Me Ahead of the NFC Championship Game
This is something special. You can already feel it in the air. This weekend, with the scope of the NFL season boiled down to two games, there's no hint of fraudulence left. There's no frisky underdog just hoping to make some noise. On Sunday, we're going to witness two heavyweight fights, one juggernaut against another for control of each conference, no love lost between the contestants.
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Former Chicago Bears WR from 2022 season elevated for AFC Championship Game
A former Chicago Bears WR will be in the AFC Championship Game. The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere close to being a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender. But one player who was on the Bears this season has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl after being cut by Chicago midseason.
