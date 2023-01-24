A source previously told PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were "unlikely" to return to the ABC news program T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be returning to ABC News. PEOPLE confirms the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors will not be stepping back into their roles at the company following ABC's investigation into their romance. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We...

