Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
"I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them."
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Agree to 'Move On' from ABC News 2 Months After Relationship Was Made Public
A source previously told PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were "unlikely" to return to the ABC news program T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be returning to ABC News. PEOPLE confirms the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors will not be stepping back into their roles at the company following ABC's investigation into their romance. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We...
Trump is Back on the War Path Against Women.
Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form, Trump is now feuding with TV personality Jessica Tarlov, of Fox’s news show The Five. On Truth Social Trump writes, “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
A responding officer testified about Alex Murdaugh's behavior at the crime scene Alex Murdaugh reportedly wiped away tears in a South Carolina courtroom yesterday when footage from a responding officer's body camera showing his slain wife and son was shown during his murder trial on Thursday. However, that responding officer testified that Murdaugh didn't cry at the crime scene at the time. The officer said Murdaugh didn't seem upset and there were no "visible tears," CNN reports. At the time of the 2021 murders, Murdaugh also claimed...
RHOC Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her'
"We talked for about a half hour. She seemed like herself," RHOC alum Tammy Knickerbocker tells PEOPLE weeks after her daughter Lindsey went missing Tammy Knickerbocker has regained contact with her daughter Lindsey, who allegedly went missing several weeks ago. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, tells PEOPLE that Jan. 9 was "the last time I heard her voice" until she "finally heard" from Lindsey on Saturday. The 34-year-old called her from Las Vegas to say she doesn't "want anyone to worry." "She saw all the messages on social media and...
Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'
The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seen Embracing in Los Angeles Hours After ABC Exit
"They're very, very much together in every way," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly before ABC announced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit on Friday Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be inseparable amid their newfound downtime. Hours after ABC announced it had parted ways with the GMA3 co-anchors on Friday, the couple was seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk. The pair was quite affectionate during the casual outing, holding hands and hugging, and at one point, Robach, 49, jumped into Holmes' arms and wrapped...
Tom Verlaine, Television Frontman and Punk Godfather, Dead at 73 'Following a Brief Illness'
"He made incredible music," Billy Idol wrote of fellow punk legend and Television frontman Tom Verlaine, after The New York Times announced that he died at age 73 on Sunday Tom Verlaine, the Television founding member and frontman, has died. He was 73. The New York Times reported that the pioneering fixture of the 1970s New York City punk scene died Saturday in Manhattan "following a brief illness," according to Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of Verlaine's ex and frequent collaborator Patti Smith. Many paid tribute to Verlaine on social...
