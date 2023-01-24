ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident

It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Prosecutors use Items found during search of Ethan Glover home against him

Federal prosecutors presented evidence Wednesday against a former police officer who is accused of stealing money from informants and the Baltimore Police Department and lying about it to the FBI. Former Officer Ethan Glover was indicted in April 2021 on accusations that he stole $10,000 from more than $2.4 million...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash

-- A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD

