WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Baltimore Officials Comment On Tyre Nichols' Death, Peaceful Protest Protection
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison issued a moving statement to the public following the release of new details surrounding the recent police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.The video message was released after the body-worn camera footage of Nichols was made public on Friday, Jan. 27. H…
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Baltimore Killer Gets Two Life Sentences For Murders Spanning Two Days
A repeat violent offender was sentenced to two life sentences after a murder streak in May 2021, authorities announced. Gerald Smith was sentenced on first degree murder charges in connections with the deaths of Marvis Polluck and Brittany Hayes-Smith, on May 2 and May 3, 2021, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney.
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to over 6 years in jail
A man who assaulted United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray on January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to 80 months behind bars.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident
It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
Couple found guilty in Annapolis woman's murder
Nearly six years after Megan Tilman's killing, a pair of former roommates have confessed to the murder as part of a plea agreement and will face up to 40 years in prison once they're sentenced.
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors use Items found during search of Ethan Glover home against him
Federal prosecutors presented evidence Wednesday against a former police officer who is accused of stealing money from informants and the Baltimore Police Department and lying about it to the FBI. Former Officer Ethan Glover was indicted in April 2021 on accusations that he stole $10,000 from more than $2.4 million...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash
-- A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
