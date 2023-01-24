Read full article on original website
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Patricia Ann Howard
Patricia Ann Tucker, Carr Howard was born on September 1, 1947 in Morgantown, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Herbert and Matilda Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Four brothers and one sister, Betty Delgado who still survives. Patricia Graduated from Cardington High school in Cardington, Ohio in 1965. Patricia loved to cook, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, puzzles, gardening and also enjoyed traveling.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Brewer, Barr named MHHS Sweetheart Royalty
Sweetheart Royalty was crowned Friday during the Mountain Home High School basketball games. Senior Olivia Brewer was selected as the queen. She is the daughter of Rocky and Kristen Brewer. This year’s king is senior Zach Barr. He is the son of Donnie and Wendy Barr.
Tyre Nichols loved his family, photographing sunsets and skateboarding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He was an amateur photographer who loved skateboarding and watching sunsets darken the woods and ponds of his adopted hometown. He enjoyed his mom's sesame seed chicken and greeted her and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, when he got home with a hearty "Hello, parents!" Those words...
