woodworkingnetwork.com
Colonial Saw to demo latest Lamello technologies at CCE/WPE FL
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Lamello USA, a division of Colonial Saw Company, will demonstrate the Zeta P2 machines and P-System joinery, along with the Cabineo CNC connector system, at the Closets Conference and Expo/Wood Pro Expo Florida. The co-located events take place April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County...
woodworkingnetwork.com
U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grow by 25%
U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grew by 25%, according to the Decorative Hardwoods Association. Through November of last year, imports of hardwood plywood grew by nearly 25% in value to more than $2 billion and almost 8% in volume to more than 3.1 billion square feet. These dramatic increases follow a 35% growth in volume in 2021. Indonesia and Vietnam drove growth in 2022, as the value of imports from Indonesia increased by a whopping 55% and imports from Vietnam grew by 33%.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant
Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canada’s wood product manufacturing industry growing strong
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canada’s wood product manufacturing output nearly doubled from $9.99 billion in 2016 to $19.82 billion in 2021, according to the 2022 State of Canada’s Forest Report. The annual report released by Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources sheds light on the positive impact the flourishing forest...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Uneeda is expanding its headquarters
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Uneeda has completed a large expansion of its headquarters in Spring Valley, N.Y. The company increased its square footage from 58,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet to accommodate more machinery and warehousing space to streamline the manufacturing process and meet the current demand for its products.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canfor closing mills and pellet plant as it restructures operations to 'create a more sustainable footprint'
VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canfor Corp. is closing one sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing a second sawmill. The actions will affect nearly 500 workers, and remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after the company announced it will permanently shut down...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Record attendance projected at Mexican furniture show
GUADALAJARA, Mexico - A record attendance of roughly 30,000 buyers and visitors will be in Guadalajara, Mexico for Expo Mueble International, Latin America's leading furniture and decoration fair. The annual show takes place Feb. 15-18 at Expo Guadalajara and is organized by the Association of Furniture Manufacturers of Jalisco (AFAMJAL).
