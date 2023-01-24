ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colonial Saw to demo latest Lamello technologies at CCE/WPE FL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Lamello USA, a division of Colonial Saw Company, will demonstrate the Zeta P2 machines and P-System joinery, along with the Cabineo CNC connector system, at the Closets Conference and Expo/Wood Pro Expo Florida. The co-located events take place April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grow by 25%

U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grew by 25%, according to the Decorative Hardwoods Association. Through November of last year, imports of hardwood plywood grew by nearly 25% in value to more than $2 billion and almost 8% in volume to more than 3.1 billion square feet. These dramatic increases follow a 35% growth in volume in 2021. Indonesia and Vietnam drove growth in 2022, as the value of imports from Indonesia increased by a whopping 55% and imports from Vietnam grew by 33%.
Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant

Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
CONOVER, NC
Canada’s wood product manufacturing industry growing strong

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canada’s wood product manufacturing output nearly doubled from $9.99 billion in 2016 to $19.82 billion in 2021, according to the 2022 State of Canada’s Forest Report. The annual report released by Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources sheds light on the positive impact the flourishing forest...
Uneeda is expanding its headquarters

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Uneeda has completed a large expansion of its headquarters in Spring Valley, N.Y. The company increased its square footage from 58,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet to accommodate more machinery and warehousing space to streamline the manufacturing process and meet the current demand for its products.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Record attendance projected at Mexican furniture show

GUADALAJARA, Mexico - A record attendance of roughly 30,000 buyers and visitors will be in Guadalajara, Mexico for Expo Mueble International, Latin America's leading furniture and decoration fair. The annual show takes place Feb. 15-18 at Expo Guadalajara and is organized by the Association of Furniture Manufacturers of Jalisco (AFAMJAL).

