Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
This is getting out of control,first chicago and now creeping into surrounding suburbs,maybe section 8 should not be accepted
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within. Incident locations and times: 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384
2 men arrested, charged with armed robbery after holding up East Side business
CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and later charged Saturday morning after allegedly committing an armed robbery and stealing from a business in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, were arrested around 3 a.m. after being positively identified as the offenders who, earlier in […]
Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say
Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said. At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.
fox32chicago.com
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
fox32chicago.com
Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday. Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.
Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery
ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
Joliet police investigating after 2 teens arrive at ER with gunshot wounds
No one is in custody.
3 Injured in Shooting During Argument at NW Indiana Apartment Complex
Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said. At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
Robbery in Arlington Heights: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in suburban smash-and-grab
Arlington Heights police said a female suspect walked up to the front door of the store, rang the doorbell, and, when an employee opened the door, two male suspects rushed in behind her.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park. The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m. Police released surveillance...
wjol.com
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests
Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Comments / 4