Brookfield, IL

Comments / 4

guest
4d ago

This is getting out of control,first chicago and now creeping into surrounding suburbs,maybe section 8 should not be accepted

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Chicago

Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within.  Incident locations and times: 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m.  6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men arrested, charged with armed robbery after holding up East Side business

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and later charged Saturday morning after allegedly committing an armed robbery and stealing from a business in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, were arrested around 3 a.m. after being positively identified as the offenders who, earlier in […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
LAKE VILLA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school

GLENVIEW, Ill. - A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday. Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.
GLENVIEW, IL
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning.    They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests

Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL

