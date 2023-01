The University of La Verne has been awarded a six-year educational grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative. The HHMI grant will be used to support the university’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse community within the sciences, and to increase the number of underrepresented students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related fields.

