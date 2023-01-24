Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Leading digital wealth platform Yield App acquires Trofi Group
Yield App is a digital wealth platform that offers safe custody of digital assets. The platform allows customers to exchange and earn on their assets at market-leading rates. The acquisition adds structured products to the Yield Apps product suite. Digital wealth management platform Yield App yesterday announced it has acquired...
coinjournal.net
Moody’s is building a scoring system for stablecoins: report
Moody’s wants to build a scoring system for stablecoins as the market grows amid increased regulatory attention. The system will provide an rating system for the top stablecoins based on quality of their reserve attestations. The leading stablecoins by market cap today are Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USD) and...
coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Solana, Theta Network, HOOK
Solana price has formed a triple-top pattern and a head and shoulders. Theta Network has moved above the cup and handle pattern. Hooked Protocol’s HOOK has surged above its all-time high. Cryptocurrency prices moved sideways this week as the US dollar index continued its downward trend. Bitcoin rose above...
coinjournal.net
Institutional investors are increasingly bullish on Ethereum: report
60% of respondents are convinced Ethereum will a better investment in 2023. Bitcoin is also seen as one with huge potential, while other coins attracting institutional investors are Polkadot, Cardano and XRP. Speculative interest and exposure to distributed ledger technology are main reasons for increased interest. Ethereum is the second...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India
India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.” Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive losses since Hindenburg issued its report alleging fraud and other malfeasance. On Monday, shares in some Adani companies recovered some lost ground. The flagship company, Adani Enterprises, gained 3.2% and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. added 3.3%. But shares in other Adani listed companies fell between 5% to 20%. Adani’s 400-page rebuttal issued late Sunday accused Hindenburg of attacking India and its...
coinjournal.net
Pro: the recent rally in Bitcoin may not be ‘sustainable’
Katie Stockton expects a pullback in Bitcoin price ahead. She explained her “neutral” view on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. Bitcoin has climbed roughly 40% since the start of 2023. Bitcoin has now surpassed the key $23,000 level but Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies continues to recommend...
Should I buy a property outright or take on a mortgage and invest my money?
My £200,000 offer has been accepted, I have £135,000 from sale of my flat and £75,000 in savings
coinjournal.net
Crypto bank Silvergate suspends preferred stock dividend
Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate announced its suspended payment of dividends on its series A preferred stock. The company’s shares fell more than 11% pre-market after the announcement. Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss in the fourth quarter and also cut its staff by 20% amid the crypto bear market and...
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
coinjournal.net
Several upgrades coming to Fantom: FTM price up 52% in 7 days
The price of the Fantom token, FTM, has risen by 5.9% today. Its price has risen by more than 52% in the last week. The Fantom ecosystem is preparing for a number of upgrades in the coming days. Fantom (FTM) price is leading the current crypto market recovery after registering...
coinjournal.net
Can Metacade Lead a Bear Market Rally?
After the madness of the 2021 bull run, the crypto winter really hit hard in 2022, with difficulty saying how long it will continue. Experienced investors know that while interest in crypto may be a little lower, bear markets are actually the perfect time to accumulate strong projects with utility in order to make the most of the next bull run. Even in bear market conditions, there are still gains to be made in a bear market rally.
coinjournal.net
Floki Inu price soars on DAO proposal to burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI
Floki Inu will burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens worth over $55 million if the DAO vote passes. The meme coin project is also looking to cut transaction tax from 3% to 0.3% and permanently disable the cross-chain bridge. The price of FLOKI rose 25% early Saturday to hit its highest...
