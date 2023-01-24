Read full article on original website
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
The Entire Will Smith Oscars Slap Controversy Explained
For years, the Academy Awards have facing declining ratings, due in part to streaming becoming more popular than broadcast television, and the fact that the Oscars had been honoring more obscure films than blockbusters as of late. With the exception of "Dune," the 2022 nominees were yet another crop of little-seen movies, and the 94th Academy Awards seemed likely to continue its downward-trending viewership. Then, about halfway through the ceremony on the evening of March 27, something happened that nobody could have predicted.
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Who Plays Eamon Murphy On Law & Order: Organized Crime?
Many viewers of the recent "Law & Order: Organized Crime" episode "Partners in Crime" took notice of menacing crime boss Eamon Murphy, who not only orders bothersome individuals to be killed, but who isn't above murdering a detective himself with a sharp implement if the situation calls for it. The...
What Is The Song During The Death Scene In The Last Of Us Episode 3?
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. HBO has gone big with its adaptation of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" video game series. The show seems to strike the perfect balance between remaining faithful enough to the source material so that newbies will get the broad strokes of the story and changing things up just enough to keep fans of the games guessing with each passing episode.
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
What Josh Radnor Liked Most About The Team Dynamic In Hunters Season 2
Revenge carries a steep price, as evidenced by "Hunters." The Amazon drama series looks at a team of '70s Nazi hunters intent on justice. Early episodes introduced these members from the viewpoint of the newest recruit, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman); this young inductee quickly learns that nothing is what it seems and everyone has something to hide. Its season finale changed the dynamics even further, leaving Jonah unsure of who to trust.
The AARP Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick As The Best Movie Of The Year
No trip to the multiplex this year was complete without a viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick." Since its summer 2022 release, "Maverick" has emerged as an absolute cultural phenomenon, bringing audiences of all ages to cinemas. Praised for its aerial action sequences, narrative, and performances, Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun" sequel received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Beyond critical acclaim, the sequel to the 1986 film was a commercial darling, reigniting the box office with its scorching hot jet fuel.
Small Details You Probably Missed In I Am Legend
In the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend," Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a former military virologist living in what remains of New York City after the catastrophic collapse of civilization resulting from a deadly virus outbreak. He is immune to the virus and is the last survivor left alive, or so he thinks at the start of the film. Safety is never a guarantee, as he has to contend with former humans who have been mutated by the virus into creatures known as Darkseekers. Though mistaken by some as zombies (as in this NPR review), they are actually closer to being vampires in origin and have also been called hemocytes.
Impractical Jokers' Murr Made A Movie (& It's Worse Than You Could Imagine)
Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, and James "Murr" Murray are now globally-known celebrities, earning such status in the most unlikely of ways: pranking each other. Through their truTV hit series "Impractical Jokers," the four jokesters have become small screen icons due to their collective gift of making each other look like fools in public. Of course, the quartet didn't just pop up out of the ground one day ready to take the television world by storm. They had to work hard to make their show a reality, exploring different avenues on their road to success.
