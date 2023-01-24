Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown creates with personas but always as herself. Her cover for LEO’s Black Future/Winter A&E issue, debuting on Wednesday, comes from her as Stix the Stitching Mime. LEO has spent time with Brown before during her “Interlocutor” residency at New Albany’s Carnegie Center in 2021. Since then, Brown has been creating and selling her artwork, sock monkeys, seed packets, and coloring pages. Much of it centered on her desire to address and deal with ways that humans can heal and be healed. LEO got a chance to speak with Brown via email about the idea of a Black future, opportunities and art. Here is Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown’s uncut interview.

