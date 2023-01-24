Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Jan 27, 2023 - Rep. Andrew Beeler | OFF THE RECORD
State of the State recap and more. Guest: Port Huron republican Rep. Andrew Beeler. The panel discusses the fall-out from the State of the State address. The guest is Rep. Andrew Beeler working to bring tax cuts to Michiganders. Simon Schuster, Clara Hendrickson and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
wkar.org
MSU scholars analyze the latest in Michigan politics and economics on podcast
(2:17) – “Best case scenario, there is a lot of drama and a lot of headlines and eventually we raise the debt ceiling. Worst case scenario, and we came close to a default in 2011, defaulting on our treasury obligations would be catastrophic for the world economy.”. (4:42)...
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys. The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
wkar.org
State Court of Appeals: 'Adopt and amend' tactic is constitutional
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road
03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
wkar.org
Whitmer focuses on economic, civil rights, safety issues during State of the State
Governor Gretchen Whitmer used her fifth State of the State address to promote economic, education, and civil rights issues Wednesday night. The speech kept a celebratory nature as it was the first in-person gathering for the speech since 2020. It was also the first time Democrats controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature in 40 years.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
wkar.org
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
13abc.com
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Comments / 3