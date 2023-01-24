ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city

By KRDO News
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service.

Police weren't able to find the suspects involved.

According to CSPD, no injuries were reported.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

