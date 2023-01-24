Read full article on original website
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
In typical Academy Award fashion, the 2023 nominations list came with some surprises — but this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decisions sparked controversy as well. Specifically, eyebrows were raised with Andrea Riseborough's nod in the Best Actress category for her lead role in To...
Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life
After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas was supported by his family — wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti, 12 months, at the special event Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have officially introduced their little girl to the world on a very special occasion. The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician on Monday, celebrating as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Perched on her lap was daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her.
Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'
Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
Joe Jonas Sends Message to Daughters at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony: 'Daddy Loves You'
Joe Jonas celebrated wife Sophie Turner, who was in the audience, and sent a special message to his two daughters, who weren't in attendance Joe Jonas made sure to shout out his family as he celebrated a special milestone in his career. On Monday, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honored with a Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by loved ones and fans. Wife Sophie Turner looked proud of her husband, who shouted out the Game of Thrones alum and their two children during his...
Lauren London on Grief and Growth Since the Death of Love Nipsey Hussle: 'I Wish He Was Here'
London opened up about her late husband and her new film You People on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Lauren London has gotten acclaim for her performance in Netflix's new comedy You People, but there's one person's feedback she wishes she could hear: Her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, London, 38, opened up about her latest role, and how she's "still a work in progress" these days, nearly four years after the death of her love Nipsey Hussle. London says that while she has been focusing...
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!
Helberg shared the home with his wife, Jocelyn Towne, and their two children, Wilder and Adeline Simon Helberg is going out with a bang! The Big Bang Theory star is officially saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The actor, who is known for his role as Howard Wolowitz on the fan-favorite CBS sitcom, has listed his Spanish-style estate for $9 million. He shared the home with his wife Jocelyn Towne and their two children, daughter Adeline, 10, and son Wilder, 8. Located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, the...
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin looked ahead to her parenting journey during her appearance on the Girlboss podcast Ireland Baldwin is sharing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name. The mom-to-be, 27, appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she chatted about what she's looking forward to about being a parent. "What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human...
Elvis Director on How Lisa Marie Presley Responded to Film: 'It Lifted Her Up'
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, just days after Austin Butler won a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis Baz Luhrmann says Elvis was a comfort for Lisa Marie Presley before her death at the age of 54. At the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards last weekend, Luhrmann, 60, told Variety that Presley's death on Jan. 12 "was just shocking and then it was sad." "There was beauty there, too. She loved Austin [Butler] so much," the director said of Lisa Marie and the bond she forged...
Kevin Jonas' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Kevin Jonas’ two daughters: Alena and Valentina Kevin Jonas is the ultimate girl dad. The musician and his wife, Danielle Jonas, first met in 2007 while on vacation in the Bahamas and later got married in 2009. Since their nuptials, the pair have welcomed two daughters together: Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 6. While Kevin may be one-third of the Jonas Brothers and frequently away from home, the Claim to Fame host has spoken about prioritizing family time and often shares daddy-daughter moments on social...
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series The Company You Keep
The Company You Keep sees Milo Ventimiglia as a con man whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a CIA agent Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC. The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of...
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
The two A-listers (and fans of all things sparkly) both wore the same glittery Valentino mini with sky-high white platforms Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively are two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood, and they know how to command a room with one well-chosen dress. So it's no surprise they both reached for the same show-stopping glittery mini, made their own with some smart styling choices. On Saturday, Lopez, 53, attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration in a Valentino sequin mini dress from the brand's Resort...
Everything to Know About All Quiet on the Western Front, the German Film with 9 Oscar Nominations
The World War I drama, available to stream on Netflix, is nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture Academy voters can't keep quiet about their admiration for All Quiet on the Western Front. The World War I epic, Germany's submission to the Academy Awards, earned not only recognition in the Best International Film category but a total of nine Oscar nominations overall. Those nods include Best Picture, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Score, Visual Effects, Sound, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Production Design. Director Edward Berger told...
Harry Shum Jr. Says He's 'Ecstatic' About His Superhero Debut: 'How Did I Even Get Here?'
"The influence that [DC] had on us as a kid is definitely making this even more exciting," the Glee alum says Harry Shum Jr.'s superhero dreams are coming true. In his latest film Legion of Super-Heroes, the actor, 40, takes on the mantle as the latest Brainiac, the notorious DC villain with 12th level intelligence, only this time he's helping the good guys. He stars opposite Supergirl, Superman's teenage cousin, and together they overcome their mutual animosity to attempt to defeat the Dark Circle, a group with a...
Neil Lane Trades Carats for Ketubahs with His Latest Wedding Venture
"It was fun to do," the celebrity jeweler tells PEOPLE exclusively of his new Neil Lane Ketubah designs Neil Lane loves to find the deeper purpose in everything that he puts his name on. "Everything has a meaning for me [and] everybody has a meaning for me," Lane, a beloved celebrity jeweler behind some of the most memorable red carpet looks and engagement rings, tells PEOPLE exclusively from his Los Angeles area home. So when he was approached to design a line of Ketubahs, a license a Jewish...
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' Freaks and Geeks Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
"I know enough now not to f--- with that," Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE of a potential Freaks and Geeks revival after the short-lived show ran for one season from 1999 to 2000 Seth Rogen doesn't want to ruin a good thing. The Golden Globe nominee, 40, tells PEOPLE that he "wouldn't do" a revival of his breakout show, Freaks and Geeks, which ran for one season on NBC from 1999 to 2000. "I don't think anyone would do it," admits Rogen as he prepares to treat guests to an...
Groundhog Day Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Bill Murray and Harold Ramis did not speak for years after they made the 1993 classic Groundhog Day Groundhog Day producer Trevor Albert is recalling how the late Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray developed a conflict during the making of the beloved classic. As the comedy approaches its 30th anniversary, Albert recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that Murray, now 72, "appeared to be in a tough place" while filming Groundhog Day, per the outlet's own phrasing. "It was a tense shoot for a number of reasons," the...
Naomi Watts Recreates Her '80s Tampon Ad to Normalize Menopause, Using Lube: 'Let's Get Real'
The 54-year-old actress is challenging the stigma around menopause Naomi Watts has never been shy about discussing menopause and normalizing conversations about women's health. On Tuesday, the 54-year-old got candid on Instagram about women experiencing dryness when going through menopause. She did so by recreating a Johnson & Johnson ad she posed for as a teenager that reads, "When can I start using tampons?" Alongside a recent photo, Watts wrote, "When can I start using lube?" "What kind of Dry January have you had… Dry AF… am I right?"...
