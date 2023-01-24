Read full article on original website
Deborah Whallen
5d ago
agreed ☝️ my husband was shot 4xs in a home invasion & after 2 years of back & forth perp took a plea deal for a class b misdemeanor & received 8 yes eligible for parole immediately smh
Rebel Lakis
5d ago
this is where her family should be allowed in a room with him for five minutes and if he has any life left, then he can serve
I stand for what is right
4d ago
Drug dealers get more time than murderers. Don't get it twisted I'm not saying drug dealers are saints by no means, but I don't understand how you could just straight-up murder someone and only get up to 12 years. That's a complete slap in the face to the victim's family and is so disheartening.
wdrb.com
Hardin County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested after killing 12 puppies, according to police. Tristan Hollin, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Jan. 27. According to a court...
Wave 3
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
$1.2 million verdict against man accused of rape brings 'some solace,' five years later
Though LMPD closed the case without an arrest, a civil jury found Nikola Jajic liable for subjecting Jen Sainato to sexual contact without her consent.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty to wanton endangerment charges
John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of wanton endangerment for pointing an assault rifle at five Louisville Metro police officers. The one-year sentence will run concurrent to his seven-year federal sentence.
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
Wave 3
GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sentenced in connection to the death of a man who was kidnapped and brutally tortured back in 2020. James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind and the kidnapping of another woman on Sept. 27, 2020.
Amount of evidence delays case against teens accused of bus stop shooting
The two boys accused of killing two other teenagers will be in court again in March, after an initial hearing on Friday.
wdrb.com
Man back in Louisville jail after Corrections officers say drugs were sewn into his clothing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
WLKY.com
Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
953wiki.com
Dupont man arrested for child solicitation
In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
wbiw.com
Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges
JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot...
Wave 3
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York. State Police arrived on the scene at 6:02 a.m. to find a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus involved in the collision.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer sentenced to three years in prison for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Corrections officer convicted of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison. Darrell Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him...
