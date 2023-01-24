ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 10

Deborah Whallen
5d ago

agreed ☝️ my husband was shot 4xs in a home invasion & after 2 years of back & forth perp took a plea deal for a class b misdemeanor & received 8 yes eligible for parole immediately smh

Reply
5
Rebel Lakis
5d ago

this is where her family should be allowed in a room with him for five minutes and if he has any life left, then he can serve

Reply
5
I stand for what is right
4d ago

Drug dealers get more time than murderers. Don't get it twisted I'm not saying drug dealers are saints by no means, but I don't understand how you could just straight-up murder someone and only get up to 12 years. That's a complete slap in the face to the victim's family and is so disheartening.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Dupont man arrested for child solicitation

In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
DUPONT, IN
WHAS11

LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges

JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy