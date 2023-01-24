Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Dorene Smith Reno
Dorene Smith Reno, 89 of Wildwood, FL passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 4, 1933, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Milford LeRoy Smith and MaryAnn Isadora (Dora) Smith. Dorene graduated from Wildwood High School...
villages-news.com
John Swift
On January 22nd, 2023, John Swift passed to his place in Heaven at the age of 53. John was the son of John R. Swift and Carole Martin with whom he made his home in The Villages, FL. John was born March 1, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. John was a 1987 graduate of Howled High School and attended the Ohio State University. John owned three video stores around Columbus, Ohio area and worked for Automatic Vending in the Delaware, OH area where he made his home. He then moved to Florida to care for his mother in 2019 and worked for Best Buy in Lady Lake, FL until his death.
villages-news.com
Frank Visnyai
Frank Visnyai was born October 14th, 1940 in Sharon Pennsylvania. The youngest son of Alexander and Helen Visnyai. He had one older brother Alex (aka Buddy) and an older sister Elizabeth (now deceased). He attended Sharon High School, class of 1958. He was married to Joan Cole on October 22nd, 1960 (62yrs married as of today).
villages-news.com
Glennis Ruth Houseman
Glennis Ruth Houseman died peacefully January 20, 2023, at the age of 100, at Watercrest Senior Living Center in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born October 15, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Lloyd and Hazel (Glass) Crawford. She attended school in Fort Madison, Iowa, graduating in 1940. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph E. Perry, and after his military service in WWII they began their family. There were four children born of that marriage. Daughter Rebecca Baty currently lives in Summerfield, Florida. Her son, Ronald Perry, and his wife Marilyn currently live in Bettendorf, Iowa. Her daughter, Bonnie , with husband Paul Shovlain, also live in Summerfield, Florida. Her youngest daughter, Ruthanne and her husband Dennis Thompson, live in Humboldt, Iowa.
villages-news.com
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Driver from Mexico enters plea in crash which injured women on Cherry Lake Road
A driver charged with fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter on Cherry Lake Road has entered a plea in the case. Salvador Acosta Hernandez, 46, of Leesburg, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Lake County Court to a felony charge of hit and run. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Kentucky man behaving strangely arrested at restaurant in Wildwood
A Kentucky man behaving strangely was arrested at a restaurant in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Thursday to Zaxby’s on State Road 44 where they found 30-year-old Kegan Lee Adams of Olive Hill, Kentucky in a silver utility vehicle with Arizona license plates. He “appeared to be under duress and was leaning side to side displaying erratic behaviors.”
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
villages-news.com
Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday
Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager back home after eviction of unwanted female companion
An 85-year-old Villager, arrested earlier this month, has returned home after the eviction of an unwanted female companion. Charles Edward Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 after an alleged altercation at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”
villages-news.com
Great Egret In The Village Of Pine Ridge
This great egret was spotted in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election
A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sheriffs Chitwood & Staly Comment on Tyre Nichols Killing
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly weighed in the aftermath of the footage of Tyre Nichols' killing being made public. Nichols was killed at age 29 earlier this month during a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols was the latest incident of...
Comments / 0