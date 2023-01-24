Read full article on original website
Thank you, Clinton County
Wow, how has time gone by so fast? As some of you already know, on Jan. 31, 2023, I will be officially retiring from my position as the Clinton County Extension Educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources. It has been a great career of 35 years and I owe it to all of you Clinton County. From the first day I arrived until now, I have always felt that I belonged to the community.
Community Action officials speak at Rotary meeting
Jane Newkirk, the CEO of Clinton County Community Action, and Teresa Borden, the director of education at Community Action, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room. Newkirk said the Clinton County Community Action, in operation since 1965,...
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
15-year-old male injured in Roselawn shooting
A 15-year-old male was shot in Roselawn Friday; transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Animal Shelter is already packed. Now they have even more dogs on their hands after taking in more eight pups. The litter was discovered Wednesday possibly abandoned in a box in Goshen Township. Clermont County Dog Warden Tim Pappas says they got the...
Ohio aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
4 people taken to hospital, some unconscious after hazmat, rescue operation at Dayton business
DAYTON — Four people were taken to the hospital, including two people who were unconscious after cleaning a pit at a Dayton business Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton fire and hazmat crews were called to a business in the 1100 block of West Stewart Streets for four people who were in a 12-foot pit unconscious, according to District Chief Adam Landis.
Body found in Ohio parking lot
Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
Hurricane wins 3rd tourney of year, 1st at Eaton
EATON — Continuing one of the best team seasons in Wilmington High School wrestling history, the Hurricane were easy winners Saturday at the 52nd annual Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational. Wilmington has won three tournaments this season. The Hurricane had 197 points while runnerup Milton-Union scored 144. Wilmington had a...
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
