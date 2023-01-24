Read full article on original website
WBTV
Local NAACP leader reacts to release of Tyre Nichols arrest bodycam video
It's a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills.
WBTV
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings reacts ahead of Tyre Nichols body cam video release
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
'Express Stops' to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers.
Myers Park Baptist Church hosts ‘Confronting Whiteness’ conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park Baptist Church is hosting a ‘Confronting Whiteness’ two-day conference this weekend in Charlotte.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 27th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, January 27. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
WBTV
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
WBTV
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year
WBTV
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers in Cabarrus County
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It's a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 27th
Check out the mugshots from Friday, January 27th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning. WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set...
City of Gastonia names new Police Chief
Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
WBTV
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about the Charlotte Lab School here on QC Morning and QC@3 in the past. It’s a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills. Artist Ricky Singh is head of...
WBTV
Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a person’s death after an elderly woman was reported missing in Chester County on Saturday morning. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call reporting the woman missing from the Great Falls area just after 7:30 a.m.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
wfmynews2.com
'It feels amazing' | How a NC chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
Crash closes I-40 West in Davie County near Mocksville, Farmington Road
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 West in Davie County is closed at Mile Marker 174 near Mocksville and Farmington Road after a crash on Friday night. The road was closed around 7:20 p.m. and has since reopened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. This is a developing story.
