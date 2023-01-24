ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Police: Man shot in possible road rage incident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are trying to learn who shot a man early Sunday morning in what they describe as a possible road rage incident. According to a spokesperson, Hampton Police were contacted just after 2 a.m. when a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound characterized as "non-life threatening."
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police search for missing man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk Police ask for public's help in locating missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man who's been missing since Sunday morning and who suffers from dementia. According to a spokesperson, 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28th, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road in the Ghent area of the city.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man missing, endangered

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

