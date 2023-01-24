Read full article on original website
Man found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was found dead in Hampton Sunday afternoon from gunshot wounds. According to a spokesperson, Hampton Police officers were called to a residence on Aberdeen Road near the intersection with Briarfield Road at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a missing man. When officers...
Police: Man shot in possible road rage incident in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are trying to learn who shot a man early Sunday morning in what they describe as a possible road rage incident. According to a spokesperson, Hampton Police were contacted just after 2 a.m. when a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound characterized as "non-life threatening."
Drive-by shooting may have stemmed from road rage: Police
The investigation revealed that the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot by a person in another vehicle
Juvenile shot and severely injured in Hampton early Sunday morning, according to Police
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are trying tom determine the circumstances that led up to a juvenile being severely injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 3:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to Rip Rap Road, about a block from N. King Street to investigate a report of someone having been shot.
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
WAVY News 10
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Norfolk Police ask for public's help in locating missing man
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a man who's been missing since Sunday morning and who suffers from dementia. According to a spokesperson, 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28th, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road in the Ghent area of the city.
Portsmouth police: 19-year-old pregnant woman, boyfriend 'safely located'
Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police announced that, according to Portsmouth police, a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend were "safely located."
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A James City County police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man missing, endangered
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Shore Drive around 2:20 p.m. VBPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Thursday evening. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers went to Riverlands Drive after a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot...
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
