FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
10th annual Kids & Family Expo delights families, benefits mental health services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family fun expo in Grand Rapids is also benefiting mental health. It’s a unique approach on mental health awareness. “We have bounce houses, we have the zipline, tons of fun for the whole family,” says organizer Kaylee Jones. The 10th annual Kids...
Fox17
Gateway Mission thanks community for restocked pantry after fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission extends its gratitude to community members who helped restock its pantry after a fire impacted their services last week. The fire broke out near the kitchen on Friday, Jan. 20. There was minimal destruction from the fire but water dealt a great deal of damage.
Fox17
John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!. Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available. The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.
Fox17
Taste of the Town: Social Misfits
Waffles and cocktails may sound like two things that don't fit together, but that's the point of a restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. Social Misfits serves waffles, cocktails, and coffee, and is a place where standing out a bit fits right in for all who want to visit. Todd went...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 27
1. Bliss Bakery, known for its gluten-free baked goods, is opening a new location in Holland. According to their Facebook post, they'll be renovating the location formerly known as Saunders Family Bakery just outside of downtown Holland on River Avenue. The new location will be Bliss Gluten Free Bakery And...
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids to replace 2,000+ lead service lines this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A massive lead-line replacement project is underway in Grand Rapids, as the city plans to remove more than 2,000 lead service lines this year. A key partnership is helping the city streamline the work. Teaming up with the "Vital Streets Program," the city will double-up...
Fox17
Multiple overnight break-ins reported in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a series of overnight break-ins in Kent County. It is not yet known if they are related, but they all occurred Thursday night into Friday morning. GRAND RAPIDS. Grand Rapids police say they responded to two burglaries:...
Fox17
Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker filed...
Fox17
Ionia K9 locates suspect after Lowell crash
LOWELL, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody after fleeing from police Friday morning. The Lowell Police Department (LPD) says the 27-year-old took off after reportedly being involved in a crash near the intersection of Alden Nash and Segwun avenues. Officers located the man near Main and...
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
Fox17
Woman hit, killed by car while crossing US-31 in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A woman is dead after getting hit by a car in Norton Shores Thursday night. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says reports came in at around 9:30 p.m. about a woman walking toward US-31 near the intersection at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road. We’re...
Fox17
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Fox17
Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m. We’re told the suspect...
Fox17
Muskegon kicks off Black History Month with free premiere of documentary, "Black Man"
February is Black History Month, and Muskegon County is kicking it off with a premiere of a documentary film being shown at Frauenthal Center. The award-winning, critically acclaimed documentary, "Black Man," is a raw, real, riveting, kaleidoscopic view of several Black Men in Muskegon ages 21 to 91 sharing their thoughts on Life, Love, Longings, Losses, and America.
Fox17
Tanker overturns hauling 80K pounds of calcium chloride in Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers responded to a semi tanker that overturned on a Newaygo County road Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the tanker was hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride when it flipped over near Michillinda Road and Maple Island Road. No injuries were reported. MSP...
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
Fox17
"Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder" exhibit opens at the GRAM on Feb. 11
Photos tell amazing stories, capturing emotion, history, people, and places. The Grand Rapids Art Museum will be showing the works of some of the most beloved and influential photographers up close in a brand new exhibit, Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder. Presence will showcase some of the...
