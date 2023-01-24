ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Fox17

Gateway Mission thanks community for restocked pantry after fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission extends its gratitude to community members who helped restock its pantry after a fire impacted their services last week. The fire broke out near the kitchen on Friday, Jan. 20. There was minimal destruction from the fire but water dealt a great deal of damage.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!. Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available. The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Taste of the Town: Social Misfits

Waffles and cocktails may sound like two things that don't fit together, but that's the point of a restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. Social Misfits serves waffles, cocktails, and coffee, and is a place where standing out a bit fits right in for all who want to visit. Todd went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 27

1. Bliss Bakery, known for its gluten-free baked goods, is opening a new location in Holland. According to their Facebook post, they'll be renovating the location formerly known as Saunders Family Bakery just outside of downtown Holland on River Avenue. The new location will be Bliss Gluten Free Bakery And...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Multiple overnight break-ins reported in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a series of overnight break-ins in Kent County. It is not yet known if they are related, but they all occurred Thursday night into Friday morning. GRAND RAPIDS. Grand Rapids police say they responded to two burglaries:...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker filed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ionia K9 locates suspect after Lowell crash

LOWELL, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody after fleeing from police Friday morning. The Lowell Police Department (LPD) says the 27-year-old took off after reportedly being involved in a crash near the intersection of Alden Nash and Segwun avenues. Officers located the man near Main and...
LOWELL, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Woman hit, killed by car while crossing US-31 in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A woman is dead after getting hit by a car in Norton Shores Thursday night. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says reports came in at around 9:30 p.m. about a woman walking toward US-31 near the intersection at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road. We’re...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m. We’re told the suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon kicks off Black History Month with free premiere of documentary, "Black Man"

February is Black History Month, and Muskegon County is kicking it off with a premiere of a documentary film being shown at Frauenthal Center. The award-winning, critically acclaimed documentary, "Black Man," is a raw, real, riveting, kaleidoscopic view of several Black Men in Muskegon ages 21 to 91 sharing their thoughts on Life, Love, Longings, Losses, and America.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
SPARTA, MI

