In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
Thieves flattened tire and followed car leaving NJ jewelry store, cops say
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Thieves posing as good Samaritans stole $18,000 from a car with a flat tire in August in the case of the "follow-out tire deflation theft." South Brunswick police made an arrest Tuesday in the theft of $18,000 in jewelry that had been in a car that developed a flat tire after leaving a jewelry store in the Iselin section of Woodbridge on Aug. 19.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Homeless man lights himself on fire at NJ Transit bus terminal
LAKEWOOD — A homeless man called 911 after setting himself on fire at an NJ Transit bus station late Thursday night. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 43-year-old man told the 911 operator he was "feeling suicidal." He had already been burned in the stomach and chest after lighting up his sweatshirt.
NJ victims scammed by woman’s fake tech support, prosecutors say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery
Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
NJ man claims to have bomb: Florida airport searched, cops say
✈ John Magee was overheard in line saying he had a bomb in his bag. ✈ The concourse at the West Palm Beach Airport was evacuated and searched. ✈ Magee posted $30,000 bond and was allowed to return to New Jersey. A New Jersey man denied saying he had a...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
The Most Adorable NJ & PA Rescue Dogs Will Be Featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX. It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash
A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
