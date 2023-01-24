Read full article on original website
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
wbtw.com
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
douglasnow.com
Alleged car thief leads officers on chase through Bacon, Coffee counties
A suspect wanted out of DeKalb County led officers from Bacon and Coffee counties on a high speed chase last week that ended near Nicholls. According to a release issued by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, 2023, Alma Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K/McDonald’s at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Pierce Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
allongeorgia.com
Man Shot at 111 South Apartments, Statesboro Police Dept Investigating
Statesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at 111 South Apartments. Officers responded to a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to Memorial in Savannah. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have identified persons of interest and are seeking to interview them.
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
Dublin man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. The person was shot inside a truck...
douglasnow.com
Passenger in vehicle allegedly attempts to swallow bag of cocaine during traffic stop
A traffic stop by a Broxton Police Department officer led to an arrest after the passenger of the vehicle attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in front of the officer. The incident occurred on earlier this month when a BPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a...
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
WJCL
Crocker trio, accused of murdering their three children, are back in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two of their children and burying them in their backyard were back in court, taking issue with the original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart...
WALB 10
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
WSAV-TV
Statesboro peaking at right time
Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’...
