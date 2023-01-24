ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

douglasnow.com

Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash

A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged car thief leads officers on chase through Bacon, Coffee counties

A suspect wanted out of DeKalb County led officers from Bacon and Coffee counties on a high speed chase last week that ended near Nicholls. According to a release issued by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, 2023, Alma Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K/McDonald’s at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Pierce Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
BACON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Shot at 111 South Apartments, Statesboro Police Dept Investigating

Statesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at 111 South Apartments. Officers responded to a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to Memorial in Savannah. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have identified persons of interest and are seeking to interview them.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WJCL

City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro peaking at right time

Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’...
STATESBORO, GA

