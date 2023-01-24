Read full article on original website
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
DC Fan Art Transforms Kyle Gallner Into the Green Arrow for James Gunn’s DCU
James Gunn and Peter Safran are getting ready to unveil their first DC Studios slate to the world and fans are eagerly awaiting when they do. Gunn has revealed that while they won't be revealing their entire ten-year slate, they will be revealing a few upcoming projects from their DC Universe. Superman was the first project to be announced, with Gunn penning the script and looking for a younger actor to play the character, which forced Henry Cavill to once again exit the part. With a new universe in development, there are a lot of requests from fans on who to include, and one fan really wants to see Green Arrow. Kyle Gallner (Scream 5, Smallville) recently revealed that he would like to play the role of Oliver Queen and an artist created a design that shows how the actor could look as the DCU's version of the character.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
DC Cancels Two Popular Projects Ahead of Reboot Update
With more DC news on the horizon, two popular projects have just been axed!. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has promised that he and Peter Safran will be announcing the new direction for the DC Universe before the end of the month. The buzz for this announcement has only been added to by the many little things Gunn and others have teased, like a mystery project that the CEO has been working on and the exuberant video posted by Jason Momoa following a meeting with DC Studios leadership, but it’s not all good news.
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special has a new trailer full of sex, mayhem, and absolutely R-rated humor
Superman And Lois Has Cast Its Lex Luthor With A Walking Dead Fan Favorite
A fan-favorite from The Walking Dead is coming to Superman and Lois Season 3 to play the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.
Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories
Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
DC Comics Debuts New Trailer for Zachary Levi-Starring ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
A new trailer is out for DC Comics’ upcoming superhero flick Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film is slated to premiere in March as a sequel to the first 2019 installment centered on the eponymous character, seeing Zachary Levi reprise the role. In the sequel, Billy Batson and...
‘Tron’ fans feel betrayed after threequel casts Jared Leto as lead
Following just over a decade of demanding Tron 3, fans have won — but at what cost — as Jared Leto is set to star and lead the threequel. Tron is a special and unique franchise, almost completely un-Disney-like in many aspects. Technological pioneer and visually stunning, the series has led to two cult classics but no financial hits. The trailblazer status of the original in particular has allowed it to remain in mostly positive light.
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
DC Writer Responds to Joker Pregnancy Controversy
DC writer Matthew Rosenberg is addressing the recent controversy about his comic book storyline, which features The Joker becoming pregnant!. In a post to his Sustack titled "Chapter 90: I guess we have to talk about it." Rosenberg writes in part that, "If you don't get your news from the 'here's what to be angry about' people you may have missed this. But certain corners of the world are quite mad that the new issue of THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING makes the Joker trans and then they become pregnant and give birth...Only, slight problem, none of that actually happens in the comic."
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 Preview: Fantasy vs. Reality
In this preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1! In this issue, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. I'm Jude Terror, one of Bleeding Cool's comic book "journalists," and I'm here to bring you my thoughts on the preview. Joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of this preview? Please don't try to take over the world this time.
