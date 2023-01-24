ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

US News and World Report

Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'

(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report

North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
US News and World Report

Tesla's Musk Meets Top Biden Officials on EVs in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met two top White House officials on Friday in Washington to discuss how the car maker and Democratic President Joe Biden could work together to advance electric vehicle production and speed electrification of U.S. vehicle networks. Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart...
US News and World Report

China, U.S. Spar at WTO Meeting Over Disputes

GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
US News and World Report

Putin Discusses Russia's Claim to Giant Chunk of Arctic Ocean Seabed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin held talks on Friday with top security officials about the status of Russia's efforts to legally expand the outer boundaries of its continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean. Russia in 2021 filed a submission to the United Nations seeking to redefine its continental shelf,...
US News and World Report

In Beijing's Backyard, U.S. Demonstrates Its Military Might

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters. MH-60...

