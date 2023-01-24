Whether you have an iPhone or Android phone, you can block annoying calls and texts. There are all sorts of reasons to block a number: an ex who can't take a hint, relentless telemarketers, or those scammers who love spoofing. When your phone has buzzed one more time than you can take, it's time to block that number. But how? Here are the steps to take depending on your OS and carrier.

2 DAYS AGO