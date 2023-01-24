Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Related
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes 2022 position recap: Running Back
What a wild and unfortunate season 2022 was for the Running Back room at the University of Miami. All 5 of the scholarship backs for the Hurricanes suffered injury at some point during the year, and two of them were lost for the season as true Freshman TreVonte’ Citizen and third-year freshman Donald Chaney Jr. were lost to lower body injuries.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
wfla.com
Florida man who was cut in Publix ticket line wins $1M lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line
When a man cut in front of him at the lottery machine, Espinoza decided to buy his ticket at the counter. It ended up paying off.
cbs12.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSVN-TV
14-year-old being tried as adult in murder of Deerfield Beach High football player faces judge
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused in the murder of a standout high school football player made his first appearance in court. Officials said 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn will be charged as an adult. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police said Vaughn shot 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr....
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court
UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens Police, Antaniesha Vining was last seen on Sunday in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 41st Avenue Road. Vining stands 5...
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
Comments / 1