Miami Hurricanes 2022 position recap: Running Back

What a wild and unfortunate season 2022 was for the Running Back room at the University of Miami. All 5 of the scholarship backs for the Hurricanes suffered injury at some point during the year, and two of them were lost for the season as true Freshman TreVonte’ Citizen and third-year freshman Donald Chaney Jr. were lost to lower body injuries.
CORAL GABLES, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
wfla.com

Florida man who was cut in Publix ticket line wins $1M lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court

UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

