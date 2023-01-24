Lisa Marie Presley passed away just over two weeks ago, and it looks like her family is gearing up for a fight over her estate. The legal battle that seems to be forming is going to pit grandmother Priscilla Presley against granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest child. According to TMZ, Priscilla has already filed legal documents contesting that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, are no longer trustees to her daughter’s estate. Apparently, there was an amendment made to the trust, and Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, are the trustees now. Priscilla believes that Lisa...

2 DAYS AGO