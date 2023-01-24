Read full article on original website
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison from...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
2 facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on I-79, West Virginia
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman's phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown
Police are on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning, according to Youngstown police.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
West Virginia man who was ‘covered in blood’ pleads guilty to murder
A local West Virginia man entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday for murder in the second degree. Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, allegedly killed 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist, from Brooke County, after officials say White broke into the apartment of Gilchrist. Officers responded to the scene, where they found a window busted in with an […]
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Woman pleads guilty to charge in child endangering case
Jenny Musgrave, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday to a charge of attempted endangering children.
Police investigating after shots fired overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired in Downtown overnight. According to police, officers in the area of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street reported hearing multiple gunshots fired into the air at around 1:07 a.m. Multiple areas of property damages were found, including a parked car...
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
Toronto man arrested in Bellaire abduction
BELLAIRE, Ohio — New details have emerged out of Belmont County relating to an incident last weekend. Charles Barr, 21, of Toronto, was arrested by Bellaire Police this past Saturday after an armed robbery of a vehicle last Friday night. The victim of the robbery, Dashaun Dallas, 20, of...
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Greensburg police chief out, charged with drug distribution
Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning is off the job after he was arrested by federal officials who claim he was the go-between for interstate drug deals, even providing menus and prices of available substances. Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and three...
Man tells police why he ‘freaked out’ when they tried to pull him over
Earl Charity, 65, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
No injuries in Powhatan Point mobile home fire
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Firefighters from Powhatan and OR&W fire districts responded to a mobile home fire in Powhatan Point on Friday morning. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries have been reported. We're working to learn more.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
