Brooke County, WV

wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
WEIRTON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Toronto man arrested in Bellaire abduction

BELLAIRE, Ohio — New details have emerged out of Belmont County relating to an incident last weekend. Charles Barr, 21, of Toronto, was arrested by Bellaire Police this past Saturday after an armed robbery of a vehicle last Friday night. The victim of the robbery, Dashaun Dallas, 20, of...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

No injuries in Powhatan Point mobile home fire

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Firefighters from Powhatan and OR&W fire districts responded to a mobile home fire in Powhatan Point on Friday morning. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries have been reported. We're working to learn more.
POWHATAN POINT, OH

