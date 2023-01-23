ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
wgnsradio.com

After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers

(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic Stop leads to Seizure of 7 Grams of Heroin

On December 31st, 2022, Deputy Nathan Williams conducted a traffic stop after observing a white Ford ranger fail to use a turn signal. Dep. Williams made contact with the driver who was identified as Mr. Matthew Woodard. After running Woodard’s background, Dep. Williams learned that he had a history of engaging in criminal activity such as selling and delivering illegal narcotics.
SMITH COUNTY, TN

