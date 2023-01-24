Read full article on original website
cherylgoler
5d ago
All abandoned homes need to be checked. Good hiding source.Condolences to the family.
fox2detroit.com
Family still searching for answers after Detroit father of 4 fatally shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demetrius Jones, a married father of four, was gunned down on October 12, 2020, and his family is still looking for answers. According to authorities, 46-year-old Jones was found shot to death inside a house on Greenway between Howell and Northfield on Detroit's west side. "It...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 suspects involved in an armed carjacking on the city's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are seeking information on two suspects who carjacked a man last week. Two armed men walked up to a man inside his car on Jan 24. in the 19100 block of Telegraph, said police. Officials said the 56-year-old man was ordered to get out of his car by the suspects.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Pontiac mourns loss of mother, children who froze to death
The shivers from the group of mourners huddled together in Pontiac for a vigil at Branch Street and Gillespie Avenue on Sunday were nothing compared to what Monica Latrice Cannady and her three children had endured. The field adjacent to the mourners was where Cannady and her two sons, Kyle...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspects who stole car with a baby still inside
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects who stole a car with a baby inside. The incident happened on Monday, January 23, at around 1:50 p.m. in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say the victim exited a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered the gas...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to remember Pontiac mother, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023. "Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.
fox2detroit.com
Deputy resigns after investigation for improper search of Pontiac mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigned several days after the Sheriff's Office learned that he had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation was completed and...
13abc.com
TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen by friends outside Ann Arbor Pioneer High School
Authorities are asking for help finding Adriana Davidson, a missing 15-year-old who was last seen outside Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor on Friday.
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroiters host vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
fox2detroit.com
Protesters in Detroit call for justice after release of Tyre Nichols fatal beating videos
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A small group of protestors gathered Saturday to call for justice after Tyre Nichols's fatal beating videos were released. The footage came out one day after the officers were charged with Nichols’ murder. Nichols’ died a few days after the incident. "I don’t know...
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
