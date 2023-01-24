Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano.
Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.
Parkland Crime Update: Fraud Costs Elderly Man $100k
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through January 23, 2022. Fraud. A 68-year-old male was the victim of Fraud – All Other on NW 103rd Lane. The crime was reported: on...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
FBI searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach. Surveillance stills captured the subject after he entered the Wells Fargo branch on South Military Trail and Century Plaza, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday. Investigators...
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
cbs12.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer.
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness.
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
smithmountainlake.com
Notorious Miami con man argues he is the most restricted prisoner in America
MIAMI (WFOR) -- On the twelfth floor of the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in downtown Miami, three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals recently heard arguments in a case involving notorious conman James Sabatino. The 46-year-old's crimes date back decades. When he was 18 he called the...
25 people in Florida are charged with a scheme to get fake nursing diplomas
The defendants allegedly took part in a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools, according to recently unsealed federal indictments.
2 Florida police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man
Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said.
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
Comments / 8