UpNorthLive.com
Investigation launched after senior care facility complaint
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living situation can be overwhelming. One woman called in to UpNorthLive News and was concerned about the practices in place at a northern Michigan senior care facility and the safety of her loved one. So, we looked...
Michigan author educates kids about Holocaust, antisemitism in 'I Will Protect You' book
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. UpNorthLive's Brendan Kinney spoke with Michigan author Danica Davidson about her book 'I Will Protect You,' and the reason behind her collaboration with Holocaust survivor Eva Kor. You can learn more about Danica and her books by clicking...
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
