ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Investigation launched after senior care facility complaint

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living situation can be overwhelming. One woman called in to UpNorthLive News and was concerned about the practices in place at a northern Michigan senior care facility and the safety of her loved one. So, we looked...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
UpNorthLive.com

Two men charged with 2018 murder of deer hunter appear in court

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men charged with the murder of a deer hunter near Lansing in 2018 appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, have been charged for the murder of Chong Yang. Olson is from Grand Blanc Township and Rodway is from Saint...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy