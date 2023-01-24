Read full article on original website
Pat Saysso
3d ago
no smoke no gun how about alcohol and prescription meds make it all a reason to violate someone's rights while ya at it
Reply
4
Luke Olson
3d ago
Legal cannabis is coming whether any of you like it or not. move somewhere else then
Reply(2)
5
Related
mprnews.org
You asked, we answered: What would the ‘PRO Act’ really change?
The Minnesota Senate is set to debate a proposal Friday to enshrine in state law the right to abortion and other reproductive care options, teeing the bill up for the governor’s signature. If approved and signed, the bill would ensure that Minnesotans have a legal guarantee to an abortion....
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
northernnewsnow.com
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
Gun advocates make the case for fewer gun control laws in Minnesota
It is gun owners lobby day at the Capitol, where advocates demonstrated to express their opposition to a few gun control proposals expected to be considered this session.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
Minnesota’s 1st THC Drink Distribution Center Is Now Open
Fair State Brewing, Minnesota and the nation's first unionized microbrewery, has launched Minnesota’s first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center, and it is now open in St. Paul. Chill Collective, a partnership of drink makers is now open. “Named after Fair State’s cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
froggyweb.com
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Doug Burgum is threatening to sue the state of Minnesota over its 2040 clean energy bill. Burgum sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several other top state leaders including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
Gov. Walz proposes $3.3B for infrastructure across Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package Thursday that would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. “The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment...
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
hot967.fm
Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 19