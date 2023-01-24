Read full article on original website
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
WEAR
Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WEAR
Graffiti Bridge mural honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new mural is up at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge to honor fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton. A family friend of Corporal Hamilton reached out to Graffiti Bridge to make it happen. Corporal Hamilton was shot and killed on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence...
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 31-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. Deputies say 31-year-old Brandi Gayle Harrell was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. driving a white golf cart in the area of Barth and Brickyard Road. According to deputies, Harrell...
WEAR
50-year-old woman fatally hit by car on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 50-year-old woman from Virginia Beach is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-10 near mile marker two around 3:17 a.m. FHP says a sedan was traveling in the westbound outside...
WEAR
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
WEAR
Pensacola native, CNN Law Enforcement Analyst weighs in on Tyre Nichols beating video
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native and CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, Doctor Cedric Alexander, is weighing in on the video that shows the incident Tyre Nichols had with five Memphis police officers. "I think one thing was clearly absent and that was a lack of leadership," Dr. Alexander said. "Who was...
WEAR
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
Mobile Police investigate after man allegedly robbed at gunpoint, shots fired at Williams Motel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they are investigating after a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and shots were fired at Williams Motel Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to 285 Africatown Boulevard at around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a robbery. Police […]
WEAR
18-year-old sentenced to 12 years prison for armed robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Atmore teen has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing an Escambia County convenient store at gunpoint back in 2021. 18-year-old Tallin Treyton Bishop was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
WEAR
Officials: Car seats save children in Escambia County rollover crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Car seats are being credited with saving two young children after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com reports that a GMC Yukon was driving on North Pine Barren Road when it drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Highway 168. The...
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
Florida man allegedly stabs Lyft driver after meeting with probation officer: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After meeting with his probation officer, a Pensacola man allegedly stabbed a Lyft driver in the back of the head, before hiding from police at a neighboring business, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. River Austin Sewell, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, destroying evidence and burglary. On Jan. […]
