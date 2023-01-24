Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
KWTX
Winter Storm heading to Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX WEATHER) - As we head into the final days of January, and our calendar changes to February, a powerful storm system will sweep through the state of Texas, bringing rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The big question we have moving into the new work...
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash
SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas
I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
Specialty tea company to open at long unoccupied building
Specialty tea company to open at long unoccupied building News Staff Fri, 01/27/2023 - 02:41 Image Construction and remodeling is set to begin at a longtime unoccupied building at 2711 US 281 in Marble Falls. According to the Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation, a tea drink specialty business called NobiliTea is expected to open this summer. Contributed photo Body Construction and remodeling is set to begin at a longtime unoccupied building at 2711 US 281 in Marble Falls. According to the Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation, a tea drink specialty business called NobiliTea is expected to open this summer. Contributed photo
Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand
As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
5 Heinous Valentine’s Day Murders and Missing People in Texas
"Love is a Many Splendored Thing" according to the song and movie, but it is also the time that people get murdered or go missing too, so be aware this Valentine's Day. This double homicide has still never been solved 33 years later. Co-Owner James Monta Tolen, 52, and secretary Karey Irene Bowdoin, 33, were found dead inside City Software in Waco on Valentine's Day 1989. Between the bodies, investigators found two .22-caliber long rifle shell casings and both died from a single close-range gunshot wound to the head. The case is still open.
