John E. Stevens passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, age 76 from a short illness and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was born January 14, 1947, in Oceanside, NY by Leona Werner Stevens and Lawrence Stevens Sr., and grew up in Lynbrook, Long Island (NY) with his siblings; Barbara Petersen and Lawrence Stevens, Jr. He graduated from Malverne High School and then went to the School of Visual Arts. He was an artist from a young age, learning from his great Uncle Fred.

PAWLING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO