* Strong farm goods demand supports Chicago grain, oilseed futures * Lower output in the Black Sea region to curb world supplies (Recasts with new quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures firmed on Friday, while wheat was flat, but all three were poised for weekly gains as prospects of small Ukrainian crops and strong global demand for agricultural products supported prices. Strong export sales and positive influence from outside market helped support agricultural prices, commodities research firm The Hightower wrote in a report. "Grain markets were also supported by reports... that Ukraine grain production could be down sharply again for the coming year," it wrote. As of 1203 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.1% at $15.25-1/2 a bushel, corn rose 0.3% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel and wheat was virtually unchanged $7.52-3/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are up 1.1%, corn and wheat have added 1.4% each. "Corn prices are also adjusting upwards, benefiting from the firmness of wheat on one side and from interrogations on the production corn potential in Ukraine next season," consultancy Agritel wrote in a note. Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output and wheat production not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes, respectively, as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on Thursday. Ukraine's agriculture minister said last month that 2022 corn production could fall to 22 million-23 million tonnes from 41.9 million tonnes in 2021. Wheat production is estimated to have fallen to about 20 million tonnes last year. China, by far the world's biggest soybean importer, is likely to step up purchases in the weeks ahead after the country dismantled COVID-19 restrictions. A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday showed export sales of soybeans totalled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market expectations. The USDA also said it saw Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible". Mark Jekanowski, chairman of USDA's World Agricultural Outlook Board, told the Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference that the agency's analysis of weather and previous crops did not support such a high crop as Russia estimated. Traders said the gains in corn and soybeans were limited by the upcoming South American harvest. Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. Prices at 1203 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 752,75 0,25 0,03 CBOT corn 684,50 2,00 0,29 CBOT soy 1525,50 2,00 0,13 Paris wheat 288,00 -0,75 -0,26 Paris maize 280,00 1,50 0,54 Paris rapeseed 551,25 5,25 0,96 WTI crude oil 82,22 1,21 1,49 Euro/dlr 1,0877 -0,001 -0,110 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

19 HOURS AGO