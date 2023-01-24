Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures declined on Thursday, as rains across Argentina's farm belt boosted crop prospects, easing concerns about supply disruptions resulting from a severe drought. Wheat lost ground after two days of gains, as snowfall in U.S. Plains improved prospects for the winter crop. "Most...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise; soy, corn firm but gains capped by Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with soaring prices for supplies in India boosting prospects for increased demand for U.S. exports. "The country has not been historically known as a major exporter, but they did ship out a record eight-plus million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year before shutting down exports in May and now running into supply issues," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients about India.
U.S. wheat futures firm on concerns about escalations in Ukraine/Russia fight
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prospects for escalations in the war between Ukraine and Russia, two key grain exporters, supporting prices. * Hopes for a pick-up in export demand for U.S. suppalies due to rising global prices added support. * The United States said on Wednesday it would supply Ukraine with 31 of its most advanced battle tanks after Germany broke a taboo with a similar announcement, moves hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion. * India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk buyers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 150,000 and 575,000 tonnes. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 508,124 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 6-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat broke through technical resistance at its 10-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat March futures gained 9-1/4 cents to $8.43 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 4 cents to $9.07 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT wheat firm on strong overseas demand, war concerns
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of rising overseas demand and concerns about crop shortfalls in war-torn Ukraine and Russia, key suppliers on the export market. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures, which the track the high-protein crop grown in the U.S. Plains, notched the biggest gains, rising 2.4%. * Ukraine's wheat production is set to fall as farmers reduce planting due to the war, with the Ukraine Grain Association projecting that the 2023 crop will not exceed 16 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday the agency sees Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible." * South Korea's animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc purchased around 11,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from the United States in a private deal. * The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 561,400 tonnes, near the high end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes and up from 508,124 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 11-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat futures for March delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $9.16-1/4 a bushel and K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 20 cents higher at $8.63-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraubd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Soy stays weak on Argentina rain relief; wheat extends rebound
Ample rain seen limiting drought losses in Argentina. Bumper expected crops in Brazil also curb soy, corn markets. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell further on Wednesday as showers in Argentina tempered worries about drought damage to crops in the world's largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise on Ukraine war concerns; corn sags
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that any intensification of Russia's war on Ukraine could clog the export pipeline from those two major exporters. "I think the market is trying to price in an increasing likelihood that an escalation ... turns into a...
CBOT soybeans fall on selling by investment funds
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on a round of fund selling ahead of the weekend as prospects for harvest in Argentina improved. * Weakness in the crude oil market added pressure to soy futures. * Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 14 cents at $15.09-1/2 a bushel. * The contract fell below a key technical support line at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $3.60 at $473.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil lost 0.17 cent to 60.62 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures gained 0.2% and soymeal futures were up 2.1%. * Soyoil futures were down 2.2% this week, their fifth straight weekly loss. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Diane Craft)
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
Cristal Union ups sugar beet target price after French pesticide move
PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker, Cristal Union, said on Friday it was raising the target price that it will pay for sugar beets in 2023 after France dropped plans allowing growers to use a pesticide banned over risks to bees. The cooperative, which has 9,000 members,...
German plans to end crop-based biofuels would hit farmers, cut rapeseed output
HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Any German government plans to stop crop-based biofuel production would severely hit farmers and cut rapeseed output, Thomas Mielke, CEO of Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Wednesday. Smaller crushings of oilseeds in Germany would lead to a widening of the domestic protein deficit...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop on plentiful supplies, live cattle steady to weak
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures eased on Friday, with ample supplies weighing on prices due to a heavy pace of slaughter this year. Live cattle futures were steady to weak in range-bound trade, with light activity in the cash market hanging over prices. February lean hog futures...
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise despite Argentine rain
* Forecast Argentina rains weigh on Chicago futures * Wheat extends rise on concern over Black Sea supplies (Recasts with change in market direction) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, though the advance was capped by improved Argentina crop prospects on forecasts for rain across the country's farm belt. Wheat edged higher, extending Wednesday's rally on concern over Black Sea supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. "Most of Argentina will get rain at one time or another in the next 10 days, though the precipitation will be most frequent and significant in west-central and northwestern crop areas," said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.6% to $15.11-1/2 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Wheat was up 0.3% to $7.42-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.4% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel. Rains across Argentina's drought-hit soybean areas in recent days have eased fears of potential crop losses. Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/22 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold at the same time of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed Wednesday. About 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said. India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers as part of efforts to bring down prices that jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters. The allocation is more than traders' expectations of about 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,25 2,00 0,27 CBOT corn 677,50 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1511,50 9,00 0,60 Paris wheat 284,75 0,25 0,09 Paris maize 276,00 1,25 0,45 Paris rapeseed 533,00 2,50 0,47 WTI crude oil 80,75 0,60 0,75 Euro/dlr 1,0899 -0,002 -0,147 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
UPDATE 1-Parched Argentine crops feel relief from rains - grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought. Precipitation in the past week over...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat set for weekly gains
* Strong farm goods demand supports Chicago grain, oilseed futures * Lower output in the Black Sea region to curb world supplies (Recasts with new quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures firmed on Friday, while wheat was flat, but all three were poised for weekly gains as prospects of small Ukrainian crops and strong global demand for agricultural products supported prices. Strong export sales and positive influence from outside market helped support agricultural prices, commodities research firm The Hightower wrote in a report. "Grain markets were also supported by reports... that Ukraine grain production could be down sharply again for the coming year," it wrote. As of 1203 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.1% at $15.25-1/2 a bushel, corn rose 0.3% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel and wheat was virtually unchanged $7.52-3/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are up 1.1%, corn and wheat have added 1.4% each. "Corn prices are also adjusting upwards, benefiting from the firmness of wheat on one side and from interrogations on the production corn potential in Ukraine next season," consultancy Agritel wrote in a note. Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output and wheat production not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes, respectively, as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on Thursday. Ukraine's agriculture minister said last month that 2022 corn production could fall to 22 million-23 million tonnes from 41.9 million tonnes in 2021. Wheat production is estimated to have fallen to about 20 million tonnes last year. China, by far the world's biggest soybean importer, is likely to step up purchases in the weeks ahead after the country dismantled COVID-19 restrictions. A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday showed export sales of soybeans totalled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market expectations. The USDA also said it saw Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible". Mark Jekanowski, chairman of USDA's World Agricultural Outlook Board, told the Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference that the agency's analysis of weather and previous crops did not support such a high crop as Russia estimated. Traders said the gains in corn and soybeans were limited by the upcoming South American harvest. Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. Prices at 1203 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 752,75 0,25 0,03 CBOT corn 684,50 2,00 0,29 CBOT soy 1525,50 2,00 0,13 Paris wheat 288,00 -0,75 -0,26 Paris maize 280,00 1,50 0,54 Paris rapeseed 551,25 5,25 0,96 WTI crude oil 82,22 1,21 1,49 Euro/dlr 1,0877 -0,001 -0,110 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."
Argentina agricultural areas to receive much-needed rain - grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A storm front is expected to bring desperately needed rain to a large swathe of Argentina's parched agricultural land over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, which should help farmers in the planting stage as the South American country suffers a historic drought.
CBOT soybeans hit one-week high on strong export demand
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a strong export report from the U.S. government. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were strong, with soyoil rebounding from a six-week low it hit on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.26 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 333,900 tonnes and soyoil export sales totaled 2,300 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * Separately, the USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled up 21 cents at $15.23-1/2 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were $11.60 higher at $477.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 60.79 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Argentina soy sales lag previous year at 80.6% of harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold from the previous season at the same time, data from its agricultural ministry showed Wednesday. Between Jan. 12-18, producers sold 42,000 tonnes...
CBOT soybeans snap five-session losing streak on short-covering
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday on a round of short-covering after prices hit their lowest since Jan. 10. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract , which had fallen during the previous five sessions, closed near its daily high. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show that soybean export sales were in a range between 600,000 and 1.26 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19. A week earlier, soybean export sales totaled 986,196 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract settled up 14 cents at $15.02-1/2 a bushel after falling below its 40-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 5 overnight. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Nov. 21. * CBOT March soyoil dropped 0.44 cent to settle at 60.54 cents per lb. March soyoil fell to its lowest since Dec. 12 early in the session. * CBOT March soymeal futures closed up $5.70 at $465.50 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
