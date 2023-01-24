ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Recipe: Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Brian West knows a thing or two about cooking for cowboys. He shares a classic cowboy breakfast recipe below. Chop the cilantro, cherry tomatoes and the onion. Heat a pan over medium heat and add the oil and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Woman injured after fight outside dancehall ends in gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight outside a Northeast dancehall ended in gunfire, leaving one woman injured, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410. Police said officers were first dispatched to the location for shots fired. Security...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Faulty dryer causes garage fire at West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A faulty dryer caused a garage fire that displaced a family of four from their West Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Oriole Lane, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and St. Mary’s University.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

