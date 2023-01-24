Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Family of Maria Llamas confirms remains found in 2021 positively identified as missing loved one
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Maria Jesus Llamas says the skull found near the Poteet Flea Market in 2021, where her purse had been found a month after her disappearance, matched Llamas’ DNA. Margie Llamas, Maria Llamas’ daughter, confirmed the match via a Facebook post, saying, “We...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a...
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate. “Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample some jerk chicken at The Jerk Shack with chef Nicola Blaque. Next,...
KSAT 12
Soldiers’ Angels collecting Valentine’s Day cards to show love to service members, veterans
SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day you can spread the love by making cards for service members and veterans. “Our service members love to receive them, especially because they don’t expect them,” Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels said. The annual campaign by...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information on suspect who shot at business, trailer
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot at a West Side building and trailer. The shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. SAPD said approximately one hour after midnight, a shooter...
KSAT 12
Recipe: Ranch Style Chorizo-Laced Migas
SAN ANTONIO – Chef Brian West knows a thing or two about cooking for cowboys. He shares a classic cowboy breakfast recipe below. Chop the cilantro, cherry tomatoes and the onion. Heat a pan over medium heat and add the oil and onion. Cook for 5 minutes and add...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman injured after fight outside dancehall ends in gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight outside a Northeast dancehall ended in gunfire, leaving one woman injured, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410. Police said officers were first dispatched to the location for shots fired. Security...
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
KSAT 12
Man shot while unloading groceries from car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while unloading groceries from his car on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Callaghan Road. Police said a man and...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KSAT 12
Let the good times roll! Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosts annual Mardi Gras Festival ⚜️
San Antonio – Laissez les bons temps rouler! Get in the Mardi Gras spirit this season with the annual Mardi Gras Festival at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Running each weekend through Feb. 26, the park will bring coveted cajun cuisines and New Orleans-style festivities right here to the Alamo City!
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is dead, and a man is in the hospital after a shooting on the far North Side on Saturday night. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight outside the Garden Bistro bar on Blanco Road near Loop 1604. Investigators said the...
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
KSAT 12
Faulty dryer causes garage fire at West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A faulty dryer caused a garage fire that displaced a family of four from their West Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Oriole Lane, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and St. Mary’s University.
