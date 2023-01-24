Next-generation Glass Technology Is Coming from PGT Innovations and Corning Inc. Partnership

Read full article on original website
NKBA Global Connect Pavilion Lineup Is Announced
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), representing close to 50,000 kitchen and bath industry professionals and owners of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), announces the 2023 NKBA Global Connect Pavilion program lineup. The NKBA Global Connect Pavilion is a combination exhibit and programming space designed to host a select number of new-to-KBIS international manufacturers.
