Binghamton, NY

Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
ITHACA, NY
New York Made So Much Money on the Last Mega Millions Jackpot

The January 13th drawing of the Mega Millions was a record jackpot of $1.35 billion, and New York generated a ton of money for public schools and lottery retailers. According to a report by Michael Mahar of News10, New York generated over $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers in lottery ticket sales between October 2022 and January 13th before a Maine resident won the $1.35 billion jackpot. During that time, New Yorkers bought $172.4 million worth of lottery tickets with all profits going to public schools. There were also 12 New Yorkers who actually won big prizes totaling $12 million.
MAINE STATE
Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing New York Lottery Win from Cousin

A woman from Virginia faces four years in prison for stealing her cousin's $1 million New York Lottery jackpot prize from a scratch-off ticket in 2020. According to a report from Eyewitness News at ABC, in 2020 a New York man won $1 million from a New York State Lottery jackpot. Wishing to stay anonymous to collect his winnings, he offered his cousin, Iris Amador Argueta, $50,000 to drive from Virginia and cash in the ticket for him.
VIRGINIA STATE
Is Online Poker Coming to New York Soon?

A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly could legalize online poker in New York, if passed by the Assembly and State Senate and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bill A01380, proposed in the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, would reclassify poker as...
Scorpion Nearly Derails Southern Tier School Meal

A Southern Tier school narrowly avoided pandemonium when cafeteria staff spotted a scorpion while washing bananas for the students. According to a report from Alison Cutler of The Charlotte Observer, cafeteria staff were washing bananas to prepare for students on Friday when they found a scorpion crawling around in the bananas.
NORWICH, NY
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?

As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

JoAnn Fabrics Preparing to Move Vestal Store to Larger Site

A Vestal retailer specializing in crafting, sewing and home decorating items will be moving out of the location it has occupied for decades. The JoAnn Fabrics store is expected to move from its current site at 736 Vestal Parkway East. The business will relocate to what now is a vacant space in the Parkway Plaza, about two miles east of the present operation.
VESTAL, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

