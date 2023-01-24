Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday. That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494...
GRAINS-Chicago futures climb on prospects of production slump
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were firmer in Asian trading on Monday on worries over a sharp reduction in production in drought-hit Argentina despite some relief from recent rains, with strong U.S. exports this month also providing support. Wheat futures also rose as a cold snap in the...
China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised its trade rival the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker". China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes where he also...
Vietnam January coffee exports down 30.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Coffee export revenue in the month fell 29.8% to $352 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 1-7
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb 1-7 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head
Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
WTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization members have overcome a months-long impasse over who will chair ongoing negotiations to fix new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, three trade sources told Reuters on Friday. They said that members had struck a deal to appoint Iceland's ambassador as...
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
