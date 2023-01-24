After 6-year-old shoots teacher, Virginia Senate committee advances bill toughening gun storage laws

Read full article on original website
State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
Third Democrat announces in 19th House District
The granddaughter of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas has joined what is now a three-way race for the Democratic nomination in the newly created 19th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Natalie Louise Shorter of Woodbridge announced her candidacy for the seat on Wednesday. The...
State senator's bill to ease burden of organ donation now half-way to success
A local state senator’s effort to promote organ donation has made it halfway through the legislative process. The state Senate on a 38-0 vote has passed a measure by Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) to require that employers with more than 50 workers provide periods of unpaid leave if they those employees are providing organs or bone marrow for donation.
