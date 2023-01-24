Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Tampa Bay Rays locking in more pieces of their core
The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy over the past few days. On Wednesday, the Rays took a bit of a gamble by signing Jeffrey Springs to a four year extension. That was followed by a three year deal worth $12 million with Pete Fairbanks on Friday. Now, according to Juan Toribo from MLB.com, the Rays are closing in on a three year extension worth $24 million with Yandy Diaz.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality
Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Kansas City Royals add infield depth at interesting time
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of deals over the past week, but that has not stopped more rumors from circulating. That is especially the case with the rumors that the White Sox are interested in Nicky Lopez. The Royals have denied interest in trading their utility infielder....
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon’s celebratory handshake is must-see television
When the book closes on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022-2023 season (hopefully, that’s after a Super Bowl win) and NFL Films pieces together those really cool documentaries that they do, a good portion of the feature will be dedicated to the defensive side of the ball, one led by Jonathan Gannon.
Did Miguel Rojas trade create underwhelming outfield picture for Dodgers?
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Miguel Rojas, fans were asking tons of questions. Does this kick Gavin Lux out of the starting shortstop role? How does this affect the bench? The second base situation? Hey, what about the outfield?. Before the trade, many fans penciled in Lux as...
Dodgers sign former first-round pick who hasn't pitched in MLB since 2020
Prepare to be underwhelmed yet again, Los Angeles Dodgers fans! The team has made another signing, but it's of the minor-league variety and it's someone who hasn't pitched in Major League Baseball since the pandemic-shortened campaign. On Friday, Fabian Ardaya reported that the Dodgers had signed Dylan Covey and gave...
Lakers injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis sit vs Nets for obvious reasons
The Los Angeles Lakers started their road trip with a controversial loss against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. After going toe-to-toe with last season’s Eastern Conference Champions, LeBron James drove to the basket for a game-winning lay-up and was obviously fouled. Despite Jayson Tatum slapping LeBron on the...
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon seemingly confirms he’s staying in Philly
Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.
How to buy Chiefs AFC Championship garb
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after their AFC Championship win. Here’s how to get their official championship apparel. Earlier in the day, NFL fans found out that the Philadelphia Eagles would be one of the teams participating in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. A few hours later, the second team was determined, and it was none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0