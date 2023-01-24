ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
ATLANTA, GA
Tampa Bay Rays locking in more pieces of their core

The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy over the past few days. On Wednesday, the Rays took a bit of a gamble by signing Jeffrey Springs to a four year extension. That was followed by a three year deal worth $12 million with Pete Fairbanks on Friday. Now, according to Juan Toribo from MLB.com, the Rays are closing in on a three year extension worth $24 million with Yandy Diaz.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality

Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
BOSTON, MA
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon seemingly confirms he’s staying in Philly

Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How to buy Chiefs AFC Championship garb

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after their AFC Championship win. Here’s how to get their official championship apparel. Earlier in the day, NFL fans found out that the Philadelphia Eagles would be one of the teams participating in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. A few hours later, the second team was determined, and it was none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
