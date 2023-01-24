Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO