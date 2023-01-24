ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

wvik.org

Winter Weather in Saturday Forecast

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says there has been a northward shift in the forecast for heavier snow in our area, with snowfall amounts reduced slightly across the region. Forecasters still expect areas north of I-80 to receive 2 to 5 inches of snow, with more snow to the north.
25newsnow.com

Snow chance in the morning, wintry mix likely this evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another round of wintry precipitation is on tap for the start of the weekend with a mix of snow, rain and ice possible. Once this system exits the region, much of the extended forecast will trend quiet, but cool. Saturday: An area of low pressure...
ILLINOIS STATE
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Areas of heavy snow, blowing snow and bitter cold this weekend

A well-advertised winter system is taking aim on the state of Iowa Saturday bringing areas of heavy snow, blowing snow then bitter cold on the back side of the system. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and north of Highway 20 in eastern Iowa. There may be a band of snow approaching 8" as snowfall rates could approach 1" of snow per hour.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

SLIDESHOW: Winter storm blankets eastern Iowa with fresh snow before bitter cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Several inches of snow fell across much of eastern Iowa Saturday, causing travel troubles especially in northeast Iowa. Road conditions quickly deteriorated Saturday morning as the snow moved in. Bands of heavier snow made it difficult for crews to clear roadways, leading to some crashes on area highways.
IOWA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening

Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight snow for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds broke free today and we had a much brighter afternoon than yesterday. Temperatures will warm before they fall on Saturday. Friday will be in the mid 30s for many of us. Dry tomorrow afternoon with a breeze. Snow moves in Friday night and into Saturday. Any deviation in the heavy snow band that sets up *could increase/decrease snow totals for the metro. Right now, the highest totals look to be along and North of I-80, across the Northern Metro and into North Central Iowa. Highs will be well below zero for almost the next week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.

(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Chances for snow, much colder temperatures to end January

January 2023 has been one of the warmest Januarys on record in eastern Iowa but the month is expected to end much differently than has been the theme thus far. Cloud cover at night has been a significant driver of unseasonably mild temperatures keeping lows from getting too cold and keeping the starting point for daily temperatures well above normal. Lows through late last week are running nearly 12 above normal in January.
IOWA STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
whiterivernow.com

Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night

A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

